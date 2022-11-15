Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement about the 2024 presidential election.

You may recall that Erie County, a traditionally blue county, went red for Trump in the 2016 election, and then back to blue for Biden in 2020. Experts and local Republican leaders said after the midterm elections, they aren’t sure about Trump winning the primary election in 2024.

One local political analyst said Trump will likely be announcing his candidacy.

Dr. Joe Morris from Mercyhurst University said in the Senate race last week, Pennsylvanians had the choice between two strong candidates: Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman.

Morris said the outcome of that election doesn’t bode well for Trump’s potential campaign.

“This year was a year for Republicans to win. Inflation is high, the economy is struggling and Pennsylvanians are unhappy with Joe Biden, but nevertheless, Fetterman, the Democrat, won. This, I think, says a lot about where Pennsylvanians are,” said Joe Morris.

Morris added that Republicans have their eyes on other potential presidential candidates.

“I think the Republicans are pretty concerned about Donald Trump running because Donald Trump has a scorched earth approach to politics. The Republicans have a potentially really interesting field of candidates for 2024, and I think the last thing that many of them want is Donald Trump tearing down their candidates,” Morris added.

One Republican County councilman said he hopes Trump’s announcement sends a message that brings the party together.

“As a party, we need to come together so I hope Trump sends a message of unity and doing what’s best for the party looking forward to the next presidential election,” said Brian Shank, R, Erie County councilman.

Shank also said that there are other candidates that could make it to the 2024 presidential election.

“He still has to make it through a primary and we’ve been on the watch in Florida, we’ve been watching Ron DeSantis. I’ve heard him speak several times. I went to a rally down in Pittsburgh. He’s very motivated, he’s very polished, and he’s very focused. He’s going to be a contender,” Shank added.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As Shank just mentioned, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a Doug Mastriano rally in Pittsburgh. Several local Republicans said they were impressed by his speech.