Local leaders react to President Trump’s Supreme Court selection

Local leaders are now reacting to President Trump’s Supreme Court selection.

Yesterday, President Trump named Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the supreme court vacancy.

Many Democrats argued that the seat should not be filled until after the election to give people a say in the decision.

Other local Republican leaders believe that Barrett will be a perfect fit as she prioritizes family values.

“She has family values. She’s the oldest of eight children. I think we should bring respect into the court room that families are important,” said Ann Grunewald, Vice chairwoman of the Erie County Republican Committee.

“I think the Republican Party is demonstrating it’s hypocrisy after it constituted and blocked President Obama’s nomination in 2016 because they wanted to wait for the outcome of the 2016 election,” said Jim Wertz, Democratic Party Chairman.

The nomination comes after former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on September 18th.