Local leaders speak out about Vice President Biden’s visit to Erie

A few members of the community had the chance to hear Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speak in Erie on Saturday October 10th.

Here is more from what local leaders had to say about Biden’s speech and visit to Erie County.

Local leaders said that former Vice President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of union jobs.

Select members of the Erie community witnessed the Democratic presidential nominee speak at the plumbers local union training facility.

These community leaders said that Vice President Biden promised an infrastructure bill.

“President Trump has failed us. He promises us he would have an infrastructure bill in place in 2016, 17, 18 and 19 and we still don’t have one. Joe is going to bring that. He talked about what that means for organized labor,” said Andre Horton, Erie County Councilman.

Horton added that Vice President Biden also touched on the importance of education at all levels, commending Erie for developing a new community college as the commonwealth of Pennsylvania hasn’t had one for 27 years.

“He’s going to ensure that not one student has to pay one dime and that community college will be free for everyone here at Erie County’s new community college,” said Horton.

Mayor Joe Schember said that former Vice President Biden was specific about his tax plan if he were to become president.

“He said the fortune 500 which is the 500 largest companies in the United States, 91 of them didn’t pay any tax last year and he thinks the people making money should be paying some tax so that’s what he’s going to make sure happens,” said Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie Mayor.

Democratic nominee for state senate Julie Slomski said that Vice President Biden addressed his desire to help the middle working class.

“We deserve better on the state level. We deserve better on the federal level and let’s rebuild the middle class and help working class succeed. Make sure we’re investing in our health care and our education and building back better with better paying union jobs,” said Julie Slomski, (D), Candidate Senate District 49.