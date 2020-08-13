Local nonprofit sending ‘mail-in ballots’

There have been mail-in ballot applications sent out, however it’s not from the Erie County Elections Office.

A nonprofit group called The Center for Voter Information is pushing for voters to vote by mail. This application has no affiliation with the local elections office.

Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says the ballot is a legitimate application. The downfall, it appears to be an official source, which could be misleading for some receiving the application.

The nonprofit surfaced in the last couple of elections, according to Smith. He stresses that if you decide to use it to make sure to fill out the form completely.

Smith added that his office will send out mail-in ballot applications in the near future to those who indicated during the last election they wish to vote by mail.

“It’s a little bit disturbing to us, because it potentially has semi-filled out forms floating around that people are perhaps not using. We much prefer that someone make a decision to fill out a form and apply,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections, Erie County.

If anyone has a question, contact the Elections and Voting Office directly.