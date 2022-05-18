Local political party leaders have different reactions to Tuesday’s leading candidates.

Here is more about the initial primary results.

Party leaders said that they are pleased with the leading candidates. They are encouraging higher voter turnout for the general election.

Primary election results in Erie County indicate more than 25,000 registered Republicans voted. That was nearly a 38% turnout.

Erie County GOP Chairman Verel Salmon said that when it comes to gubernatorial race, he has confidence in Republican Candidate Doug Mastriano.

“I think that because of the malaise in the population that the Republicans will be victorious in the fall and I guess I’m expected to say that, but I think all the indicators are there. There’s some change in the air,” said Verel Salmon, Chair of Erie County Republican Party.

The Erie County Democratic Party chairman said that based on voter turnout in the primary, he feels confident about success in the general election.

“We had about 31% Democratic turnout yesterday. You know that’s fair for a midterm primary election and I think those are all great signs pointing into a general election,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman Erie County Democratic Party.

One Political Analysist Professor Jeffery Bloodworth said that historically for the first midterm of a newly elected president, their party doesn’t do well.

Bloodworth said that in this case he believes it’s going to be a Republican year.

That being said, Bloodworth said that the far right Republican candidates may encourage more Democrats to participate in the general election.

“We’ll see if the abortion issue or Mastriano’s rhetoric on the 2020 race is going to energize Pennsylvania Democrats. I think it has the potential for Pennsylvania Democrats to turn out in larger numbers than they normally would,” said Jeffery Bloodworth, Professor at Gannon University.

About four percent of Republicans voted by mail compared to about sixteen percent of Democrats.

Mail-in ballots could see an increase voter turnout in the general election as well.