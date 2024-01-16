As former president Trump won the Iowa caucus, local political chairmen are already looking at the upcoming primaries. With New Hampshire’s primary scheduled for next Tuesday, and South Carolina’s on Saturday, February 24.

“If Trump wins in South Carolina and beats Haley in her home state, as well as beats Ron DeSantis again, I think it pretty much wraps it up for him,” said Tom Eddy, chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee.

The Erie County GOP chair said his one concern for Erie County in 2024 is voter turnout. He reflected on the 2023 general election.

“Thirty-five percent of all registered voters showed up, and I think it was just under 30 percent of Republicans. That means 7-out-of-10 voters aren’t showing up at the polls and letting their voices be known, and that hurts our democracy,” said Eddy.

The democratic party chair said at their headquarters they’re already preparing for Biden to face Trump in the general election.

“I’m not surprised at all that Trump was the winner. I think it’s notable that the turnout was way down. That may be partly because of the weather,” said Sam Talerico, chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party.

Talerico and Eddy said if Trump secures the nomination, his name on the ballot will get voters on both sides to the polls.

“I’m sure it will be like it was in 2020. We’re going to have very high turnout. I think it was like 78 percent statewide in 2020, and we fully expect it to be high in 2024,” said Talerico.