President Joe Biden has announced his bid for the 2024 election.

This comes as Erie County and the commonwealth went blue in 2020, but a local political expert said this does not necessarily mean Pennsylvanians will continue to support Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has a resume that suggests that he should be incredibly popular. He’s had a relatively good first term as president, and the fact that he’s not very popular among the American people I think has to do with the fact that he’s just not that dynamic of a person anymore,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Mercyhurst University.

The chairman of the Erie Democratic Party said Democrats in this region will likely vote for Joe Biden again.

“The folks that support the president are not overly concerned about his age, and the people who are concerned about his age aren’t willing to vote for someone else. They will support this president because of the tremendous impact that he’s had on this country,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party chair.

Republican Erie County Councilman Brian Shank disagrees as he believes there are strong candidates aside from President Biden.

“He can announce all he wants. He still has the primary. I saw Bobby Kennedy is running on the Democrat side, so that’ll make an interesting race for their side of the street. On our side of the street, I’m still waiting to see who’s really going to run. Obviously, we have President Trump. I think we’ve got some other hotshot Republicans that are going to take him for a run,” said Shank.