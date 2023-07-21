Former president Donald Trump will bring his campaign for the Whitehouse to Erie.

A rally is scheduled for next Saturday July 29 at Erie Insurance Arena.

It’ll be trump’s third stop in Erie.

We spoke with local leaders on both sides of the aisle on what this means for an election still more than 15 months away.

The official Donald Trump for President 2024 website states:

“45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump to hold a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.”

Erie County Republican Chairman Tom Eddy said it’s an honor to have Trump come back to Erie.

“For him and his campaign to select us to come to see really means something, and what it really means, in my opinion, is that Erie County has always been a bellwether county in the state of PA as well as the nation,” said Tom Eddy, Erie County Republican Chairman.

Eddy said Trump has not even gone to Pittsburgh or Philadelphia yet.

“But he came to Erie, and I think that he is looking at the fact that if he can sell his message in Erie County he can, again he has to go through the primary but if he can sell his message in Erie that message sells that message will sell throughout the rest of the state,” Eddy explained.

Erie County Democratic chairman has a different take.

“Well, I’m sure that the local Republican leadership and the MAGA base here in Erie will be excited about this but I think that most members of the Erie Community are looking to move forward from that political period,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party chairman.

Wertz added how important Erie is in the national political equation.

“The president has been to Pennsylvania many times since taking office, he was in Philadelphia earlier this week and once the campaign is off the ground and officially up and running, I expect that we will see and receive much attention from the Biden campaign,” Wertz went on to say.

Trump previously held a rally in October of 2020 while serving as president during his unsuccessful bid for re-election.