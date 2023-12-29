Months before the April primary some Democrats in Pennsylvania are switching to the Republican Party.

One local political analyst said this isn’t the first time we’ve seen voters in Pennsylvania flip affiliations.

More than 30,000 democrats in the Commonwealth have switched parties.

Local political analyst Joe Morris said this is the continuation of a trend we’ve seen in Pennsylvania where Democrats changed their party and became Republicans.

“This isn’t that uncommon, back in 2008 we saw a large number of Republicans in our state change their party affiliation to support Barrack Obama. The fact that we’re seeing this opposite trend now in Pennsylvania suggests that Democrats are unhappy with what Joe Biden is doing and really the direction of the country,” said Dr. Joe Morris, political analyst for Mercyhurst University.

Erie County GOP Chair Tom Eddy agrees, he believes Americans are dissatisfied with the Biden Administration.

Eddy said if former president Donald Trump wins the primary in April, that will have a major impact on the election.

“Not only is Trump going to energize the conservative base but Trump will also energize the liberal base,” Eddy said. “I think this election, this is going to be something that we haven’t seen in a long time and it’s just going to be really exciting depending on who becomes the nominee for each party.”

The chair of the Erie County Democratic Party said while this is concerning, he’s encouraged by young voter registration.

“In Erie County and western PA, there has been a trend, especially among older voters, to switch parties. However in the eastern part of the state, it’s just the opposite,” said Sam Talerico, chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party. “We’re encouraged by the results we’ve had in the last several elections.”