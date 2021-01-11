Local political leaders weigh in on possible impeachment push

House Democrats move on an article of impeachment against President Trump.

More than 200 house Democrats introduced the article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection at the Capitol last week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave Vice President Mike Pence 24 hours to invoke the 25th Amendment and strip the president of his powers.

If he does not act, the house could go ahead and vote on the impeachment articles as soon as Wednesday.

Locally people are weighing in on what they think of the impeachment process.

Here is a look at what Erie County party leaders have to say about this process.

There are still a lot of questions when it comes to what can come out of the article of impeachment.

A local Democratic leader explained that he would rather see others step up.

However, this process may not be done by the January 20th inauguration for President Elect Joe Biden.

“It’s highly unlikely that they can get this done before the president leaves office, but the point of this isn’t really to remove the president. The Democrats in the House and Senate I’m sure would really like to do that, but their goal is to make sure Donald Trump can not run for president again,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analyst.

As for what the local Democratic leader believes should happen before Biden takes office.

“I would much rather see the president take some responsibility for this and resign for this and resign or see his cabinet and the vice president remove him by the 25th amendment. I think those two means would be a much stronger hand for the American public to accept,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman.

Local Republican leaders also spoke out saying that it is time to focus on President Elect Joe Biden’s agenda.

“We’re a week and a half away from here and we’re going to waste our time and further divide our country. He said, she said, you can interpret anyway you want to, the country needs to get moving forward,” said Verel Salmon, Erie County Republican Party Chairman.

The Democrats may wait to send that article of impeachment to the Senate after President Elect Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.