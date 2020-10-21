Local political leaders weigh in on President Trump visiting Erie

One day after President Trump visited Erie, local political leaders are weighing in on his impact.

The leaders we talked to agreed one one thing, the president’s visit was more about rallying his own base.

Dr. Joe Morris with the Mercyhurst Department of Political Science said that if there is one thing that President Trump does well, it’s giving a great speech.

“The fact that he comes to Erie was for the residence of Erie County, but the speech he gave was more for Pennsylvanians at large and I think most importantly the nation as a whole,” said Dr. Joe Morris from the Mercyhurst Department of Political Science.

Dr. Morris said that Trump’s visit was less about getting new voters, but more about rallying his own base.

“The rally gave him the chance to really perhaps reach some voters that were on the fence, but really more importantly it inspires his supporters, his voters who are already behind him to get to the polls on Election Day,” said Dr. Morris.

Erie Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wertz said that while he does not think Trump’s visit will sway any Democratic voters. They will use the visit to motivate and communicate to voters even more.

“He said it himself, last night he had no plans on coming to Erie. He came to Erie in response to the fact that Joe Biden was here and the fact that this community stood up and supported Joe and the fact that Joe Biden leads in the poll right now,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman.

Acorss the aisle, Erie County Republican Party members said that this is the third time Trump has visited and he has been letting us know that he needs us.

“He realizes that Erie and Pennsylvania is very important to his re-election and he is here looking for our support of course and letting us know that he understands that he needs us,” said Anne Grunewald, Vice Chairman of the Erie County Republican Party.

Dr. Morris also said that Trump did the right thing by talking a lot about the economy because before the pandemic the economy was doing really well and jobs are something people in Erie care a lot about.