Leaders from local political parties said they’re learning from the midterm election results.

Reflecting on the strengths and weaknesses of the campaign season, party leaders on both sides agree there is room for improvement and plan to implement changes in upcoming elections.

Local Democratic Party and GOP chairmen said they are learning from the midterm elections.

Joe Morris, a political analyst, said he’s most surprised by the results of the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race. He added that he expected the Dr. Oz/Fetterman race to be closer and that on a national scale, the Democratic Party did better than projected.

“In spite of the fact that we have an economy that is struggling, inflation that is almost out of control, all of these things that would suggest Democrats should have lost a lot of contests yesterday, simply didn’t happen. I think that says something about the direction Democrats are taking the party,” said Joe Morris, political analyst, Mercyhurst University.

Democratic Party Chair Jim Wertz said he’s encouraged by the results of the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. Wertz commended the Shapiro and Fetterman campaigns.

Meanwhile, Republican Party Chair Tom Eddy said he was pleased with the outcome of the 4th District race, where voters elected Republican candidate Jake Banta to represent their district.

Leaders from both political parties said there’s room for improvement in upcoming elections.

“I think when we talk about getting out in the county and re-energizing rural Democrats here in Erie County, it’s about connecting with values. That means we have a lot of work to do in the off-season,” said Jim Wertz, chair, Democratic Party.

“I think our strength is we’re starting to build our reputation, let people know that we’re here. For instance, this office we’re standing in normally would close for six months. This office isn’t closing for six months anymore,” said Tom Eddy, chair, Republican Party.

Leaders from both parties said they are encouraged by voter turnout, especially for a midterm election year.