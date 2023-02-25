A local GOP Lincoln Breakfast for republican candidates helped members of the party move one step closer towards the May primary.

The chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee, Tom Eddy, said local and statewide candidates are being heard and signing petitions for republican candidates for the primaries.

Eddy said other people that attended the breakfast will be able to help promote the candidates and tell the public more about them

He said this was an opportunity for people to get to know who they are voting for, instead of just seeing them on a flyer.

“I think that the more people are able to get a hands-on, face-to-face with candidates and talk to them, it makes them much more comfortable with making a decision on who they should vote for,” said Tom Eddy, Chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee.

Eddy said the candidates enjoyed the opportunity to get in front of people and be heard by their peers.