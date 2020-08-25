Local Republican reaction to RNC, DNC

Local Republicans closer to home in Erie County say the Democratic National Convention lacked substance and detail.

Erie County Republican Party Chairman Verel Salmon tells us that while this may be an abnormal way to have a convention, the line up at the Republican National Convention speaks volumes.

“It will be a good cross section of America, so I think substance-wise as supporting the working people of America, I think people will be pleased with the result,” said Verel Salmon, Republican Party Chairman, Erie County.