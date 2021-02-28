Local Republicans meet voters at the Colony Pub and Grill

People got the opportunity on Saturday February 27th to meet local Republicans who are looking to get their names on the Spring primary ballot.

Because of the pandemic, candidates have a hard time going door to door to get signatures they need. So instead, potential voters can go to the candidates.

This was over at the Colony Pub and Grille on West 8th Street on Saturday afternoon.

The candidates were able to answer any questions and discuss important issues to the voters of Erie County.

“The turnout has been great. We had over 50 people come in here today coming and going and that is good because these are people that actually never signed a petition before. These are unique signatures by unique individuals that the candidates were able to capture,” said Dan Nick from the Erie County Republican Party.

Nick who organized the event said that they followed strict COVID-19 guidelines while limiting the amount of people allowed in the building at once.