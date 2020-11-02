Local residents respond to political advertisements

The day before the election, Action News spoke to people about the political advertisements they’ve seen on in the last couple of months.

Some people are saying that they’re tired of seeing these ads on no matter the candidates political party.

Additionally, some people said the ads do not address the issues the candidate plans to address while in office instead they attack their opponent.

While this isn’t a new strategy, one person said they would rather hear about the candidates policies in a political advertisement.

“Setting the tone a lot of them is a little disheartening. I’m a lot focused on the issues and I’d like to see the stances on things but I think a lot of the ad campaigns going on are a little bit more like smear campaigns,” said Rosemary Samick, Reacting to Political Advertisements.

The public will be seeing less of these political advertisements with Election Day just around the corner.