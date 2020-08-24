Local supporters and political experts react to the opening of the Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention opened this evening and featured a mix of live and virtual programming.

Here is more on the Republican’s vision for the convention as well as the local reaction too.

Local supporters are also excited to hear President Trump’s acceptance speech on Thursday.

This year’s Republican National Convention is intended to be a four day celebration of President Donald Trump.

One Erie resident said that she hopes the convention will be an opportunity for the public to give the president a second chance.

“The lack of support in Washington, no president is perfect and I know that we have to give him a chance and that really hasn’t been done,” said Kathy Truden, Reacting to the Republican National Convention.

One political science professor said that the speakers at this weeks convention will target the faithful supporters of the Republican Party.

“The Republican Party is clearly relying on it’s base to turn out in huge numbers to win this election and I think that goal to have their base turn out is reflected in the speakers that they have lined up for the convention,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Science Department Chair at Mercyhurst University.

The Vice President of the Erie County Republican Committee said that she believes Trump’s acceptance speech on Thursday could sway even some Democrats who are on the fence.

“I think it’ll inspire, push even some of the Democrats that were waving which way should I go. I do feel that they will go for Trump because he’s proven things that he’s gotten done,” said Ann Gruenwald, Vice Chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee.

Dr. Morris said that aside from President Trump’s acceptance speech, some people aren’t sure what to expect from the convention.

“The Republicans have done a pretty good job keeping a secret of much of their convention a secret, but I think what we can expect to see is that we’re going to get an insight into the Republican strategy for the 2020 election,” said Dr. Morris.