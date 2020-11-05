Local voters weigh in on this year’s election

Many people are left waiting to hear who won at the local and national level for the 2020 Election.

This comes after one of the highest voter turnouts in election history.

We spoke to local voters to hear about their thoughts on this year’s election.

It’s a waiting game right now for so many people. This election drew in millions of voters leading some to wonder if this shows that the country maybe ready to see a change in the process.

Americans are anxiously awaiting the final results of the 2020 election, especially here in the state of Pennsylvania.

“We’re nervous. We’re nervous about what this is. You vote and you sit back and wait,” said Lori Lester, Millcreek Resident.

With uncertainty left in a few states some people are left to believe this should ignite change.

“I personally think we should all get together all of the United States and every state have the same voting regime. You vote on this day, you get the ballots counted, write-ins whatever, but this every state has a different way of doing things makes it very crazy for the whole United States,” said Sandy Kempisty, Harborcreek Resident.

As election workers are hard at work in the county, voters are saying they trust there will be an accurate count.

“I think they’re doing a very good job. I trust them at the voter registration that they will count every vote. That’s what they said for Pennsylvania every vote will be counted as long as it takes. It’ll be counted and I trust them,” said Janice Waldermarson, Wattsburg Resident.

A man from Millcreek said that this election will set an example for children of how important it is to get out and vote.

“Those who can’t vote can just soak it all in and sit back and soak it all in and be ready for when you vote,” said Clem Brode, Millcreek Resident.

Erie County must turn in election results to the state by Friday.

It is unclear when the winner of the presidential race will be declared given the threat of pending lawsuits.