Locals react to Super Tuesday results

Locals are reacting to the results of Super Tuesday, along with Michael Bloomberg dropping out of the presidential race.

One resident noted that he is not surprised that the former New York City mayor dropped out, but would like to see the Democratic party begin to stand behind one candidate.

Another man explained that he is just hoping that whoever wins the primary is defeated come November.

“I very much don’t like some of the things Trump does. He’s petty, but he has kicked butt. He may not have drained the swamp, but he certainly has stirred the critters,” said Collis Allen Jr., Lake City resident.

“It’s not surprising he got eight votes in Texas and said he was ‘in it to win it.’ Apparently the billionaire class isn’t meant to be president this year,” said Stephen Busza, Erie resident.