Lt. Gov. Fetterman to visit Erie to announce run for Senate

Pennsylvania’s current lieutenant governor wants to be your next U.S. Senator.

It’s expected that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will come to Erie this afternoon to announce that he is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator Pat Toomey.

Toomey — a Republican — has announced his retirement.

Fetterman, a Democrat and the former Mayor of Braddock, may be best known for leading Gov. Wolf’s efforts to determine the interest in legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

