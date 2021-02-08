Lt. Gov. Fetterman to visit Erie to announce run for Senate

Pennsylvania’s current lieutenant governor wants to be your next U.S. Senator.

Thank you to the 37,000 grassroots donors who stepped up.



Now, it's my turn.



Let's get to work https://t.co/6ZiSPrhnpS pic.twitter.com/rvjKE6z0Y3 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 8, 2021

It’s expected that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will come to Erie this afternoon to announce that he is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator Pat Toomey.

Toomey — a Republican — has announced his retirement.

Fetterman, a Democrat and the former Mayor of Braddock, may be best known for leading Gov. Wolf’s efforts to determine the interest in legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

I *just* realized this is my 1st Sheetz run as an official candidate for US Senate. 👋😭 pic.twitter.com/02Wmyt6vNs — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 8, 2021

We will have more on his visit tonight on Jet 24 Action News.