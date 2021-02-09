Lt. Gov. John Fetterman made a stop in Erie to announce his run for U.S. Senate

The race for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat made a stop in Erie with a visit from the Commonwealth’s lieutenant governor.

Democrat John Fetterman announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate at the Bicentennial Tower at Dobbins Landing.

His stop was part of a statewide tour of announcements.

The former Mayor of Braddock also released a video on multiple social media platforms that spoke to the marginalization of former small manufacturing communities throughout Pennsylvania, also making a point about the importance of Erie during a statewide election.

Thank you to the 37,000 grassroots donors who stepped up.



Now, it's my turn.



Let's get to work https://t.co/6ZiSPrhnpS pic.twitter.com/rvjKE6z0Y3 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 8, 2021

“I said during the presidential campaign, I urged Biden to come to Erie and he did , and I said whoever wins Erie wins Pennsylvania. And I said he would be the next president, and that’s what happened,” said John Fetterman, Pennsylvania lieutenant governor.

I *just* realized this is my 1st Sheetz run as an official candidate for US Senate. 👋😭 pic.twitter.com/02Wmyt6vNs — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 8, 2021