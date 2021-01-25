Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signs Writ calling for special election to fill seat in 48th Senate District

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman today signed a writ calling for a special election in the 48th Senate District of Pennsylvania to fill the seat left vacant with the death of Sen. David Arnold.

The special election will be held on Primary Day, May 18th, 2021, restoring representation to the people of the 48th District.

“The need for this election arises from the tragic death of a young husband and father,” Fetterman said. “There should be no political angling in determining when or how this election will be held. The people of the 48th deserve representation as soon as possible.”

Arnold, 49, died of brain cancer earlier this month. He sat in the seat for about one year, since winning a special election to replace four-term Republican Mike Folmer.

The district includes all of Lebanon County and portions of Dauphin and York Counties. In Dauphin, the district includes Conewago, Londonderry, Swatara and Lower Swatara townships and Highspire, Middletown, Paxtang, Royalton, and Steelton. In York, it includes Conewago, East Manchester, Newberry and Springettsbury townships and Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester, Mount Wolf, and York Haven.