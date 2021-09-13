Lt. Gov., Second Lady stop at Erie’s Lavery Brewing for Meet and Greet Sunday

Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor made a stop in Erie for a Meet and Greet event Sunday.

John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, spent time with constituents at Lavery Brewing. Fetterman made the announcement earlier this year to run for US Senate.

He says Erie is the typical “bellwether” county, so it’s important to hear from people in the area.

“Our message has always just been running on what the truth is and that’s what we’re going to continue to do. You have a great event like this and a great Erie business. It’s just a great way to spend a Sunday,” said Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D, Pennsylvania.

