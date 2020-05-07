Mail-in/absentee ballot drop off box now available at the Erie County Courthouse

It’s a one of a kind type of voting for Erie County voters.

The Erie County Board of Elections unveiled the new mail-in/absentee ballot drop off box.

This is the only ballot drop off box in the state. The box cost about $2,200 dollars.

Erie County voters will now have the chance to drop off their ballot 24/7 at the county courthouse.

“As we know, we’re going through some very significant and unusual times. We want to make sure the voters feel confident they are going to have options available to them,” said Carl Anderson III, Chairman, Election Board, Erie County Council.

The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot is May 26th. Absentee or mail-in ballot’s must be returned by the 2020 primary on June 2nd.