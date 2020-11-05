Mail-in ballot counting process update in Crawford County

Thousands of mail-in ballots are being processed over in Crawford County.

Here is a look at how things are going thus far in Meadville with the mail-in ballots being processed.

More than 10,000 ballots were sent in for the Crawford County election workers to count.

The chairman of the board of commissioners said that they are working as fast as they can. However, what is most important to them is an accurate count.

Across the country, many people are wondering if they can trust the counting process for this years election.

This is leading some people to watch how the count goes for themselves.

“As it begins to advance, you can see the steps from removing the secrecy ballot from the labeled envelopes and then see the secrecy ballot and beginning to vet, pulling out write ins and that sort of thing, anything that won’t necessarily scan properly and watching that has been very informative,” said Christopher Seeley, Watching the Count.

The county assured that every vote is being counted despite what the status may currently read online.

“Poll books have not been scanned yet and we’ve never scanned our poll books until weeks after the election. That’s been the case of every single election. This one is no different, but eventually those poll books will be scanned and it will eventually show that they did in fact vote in this election. So again I can only assure and guarantee voters that their vote absolutely will count,” said Christopher Soff, Crawford County Commissioner.

The sheriffs office said it’s been a safe election so far with no major incidents reported.

“Everything around here has been calm. Of course there’s the animosity of the outcome, but everything has been relatively calm around here. We secure the judicial center and secure the courthouse for safety purposes, but we’ve had no real incidents to speak of,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Leguard from the Crawford County Sheriffs Office.

The Board of Elections will continue to count from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day until the count is complete.

At this time it is unknown when the count will be officially completed.