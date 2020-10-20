Mail-in ballot request numbers continue to rise in Erie County

Mail-in ballot requests have been setting records all over the country, and the numbers continue to soar in Erie County.

More than 53,000 mail-in ballots have been requested with a week until the deadline.

That’s according to the Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith who said that he expects that number to reach 60,000.

Earlier tonight on JET 24 Smith had good news for anyone who requested a ballot but has not received one yet.

“As of last week, all the ballots that had been applied for had been mailed out. So people should be getting them any day now,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk of Elections.