Mail-in ballot requests in Erie County continue to rise with one week left until the deadline

Mail-in ballot requests have been setting records all over the country and the numbers continue to soar in Erie County.

More than 53,000 mail-in ballots have been requested with a week until the deadline, that’s according to Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith who says he expects that number to reach 60,000.

Last night on JET 24, Smith had good news for anyone who requested but has not received their ballot.

“As of last week, all the ballots that had been applied for had been mailed out. So, people should be getting them any day now,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections, Erie County.

Smith also says the county’s number of registered voters has exceeded 200,000.