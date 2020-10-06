Mail-in ballots are starting to make their way back to the Erie County Courthouse

The Erie County Clerk of Elections says mail-in ballots have started making their way back to the courthouse.

As of Monday morning, nearly 21,000 mail-in ballots have been sent out to Erie County residents, with 164 returned.

The clerk of elections is urging residents to be patient if they have not yet received one, adding they should receive it within the next 10 days.

“Things are finally getting into a groove. Hopefully some of the concerns that people have had for several months even will start to dissipate,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections, Erie County.