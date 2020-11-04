Mail-in ballots counting are underway at the Erie County Courthouse

As of right now, neither President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden have secured the 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Overnight, the mail-in ballots have turned the tide for Biden with Wisconsin’s vote count completed showing a Biden lead.

The numbers show Biden with 237 electoral votes and Trump with 214 with six battleground states still in play including Pennsylvania.

Here in Pennsylvania, the counting of votes continued at 8 a.m. this morning across the state as mail-in ballots were scanned.

With that in mind, it is fair to say the election still remains far from over.

Right now here is where the Clerk of Elections Office stands on counting the votes.

As of just a few minutes ago, of mail-in ballots have been scanned. There are still roughly mail-in ballots left to be counted.

This means that we are that much closer to having official election results.

There are around 30,000 mail-in ballots left needed to be scanned.

“It’s been a true non-partisan effort and it’s been so effective,” said Mary Rennie, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Elections.

Out of the 58,000 mail-in ballots, 10,000 are unaccounted for. The question is, where are they?

Election officials said that it could be from voters remitting them to vote in-person at a polling location.

As that is being confirmed, election workers are full steam ahead as they work away to reduce piles of ballots.

“Both sides of the process are moving rather quickly, far quicker than we expected. I think we’re going to have our results by Friday,” said Tonia Fernandez, Elections Supervisor for Erie County.

Erie County has two machines responsible for scanning mail-in ballots. They’re located in this room which is called the fish bowl.

Each machine can calculate about 3,000 ballots per hour, combining both of them for a total of 6,000 ballots.

Efforts to keep the results moving forward are attributed to crews continuously working diligently from pre-canvassing to scanning as well as reporting.

“We actually performed very well in comparison to almost any county to you name in PA. Even the ones who claimed they are going to count around the clock,” said Rennie.

Ballots post marked on November 3rd have until the 6th to arrive at the county courthouse to be counted pending any voting regulation changes.

“We’re ready for it. If anything changes in terms of law interpretation, Erie County is prepared,” said Rennie.

As a proactive measure, ballots arriving today through Friday will be separated in case of any challenges.

Election workers will go until tonight and will start back up tomorrow at 8 a.m.