Maria McLaughlin holds meet and greet in Downtown Erie to announce run for PA Supreme Court

Maria McLaughlin held a meet and greet today in Downtown Erie as she announced that she is running for PA Supreme Court.

Maria McLaughlin currently is a judge for Pennsylvania Superior Court and is hopeful for a good chance at PA Supreme Court.

Maria hopes to discuss more about the initiatives such as the Autism Initiative and to discuss more about judicial education.

“Pay the respect that you are supposed to do as an elected official and so that’s why I am here again today and that’s why I’m running for Supreme Court and I believe that I can do it and I believe I can make a difference,” said Maria McLaughlin, Judge for Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Maria has gone to all 67 counties and said that the people and the votes matter to her.