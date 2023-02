A member of Erie County Council announced her decision to run for a second term.

Democrat Mary Rennie was first elected to the council as a political newcomer in 2019. Before that, she spent her career with the Erie County Library System and retired in 2017 as library director.

Rennie announced the following: “Serving District 3 has been a true honor…I’m thankful for my family and many constituents for their encouragement in helping me make this decision.”