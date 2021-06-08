The May primary election results in Erie have now been certified.

Erie County Board of Elections met this afternoon to certify the primary election results.

The deadline to apply for a recount has passed and no candidates in the primary election requested a recount.

“This is the third time that we’ve done the mail-in ballot approach and I think each time we’ve made some significant improvements. You mentioned the risk limiting audit and that’s another cog in the wheel to ensure integrity of the vote,” said Mary Rennie, Chairwoman of the Erie County Board of Elections.

Rennie said that