Mayor Schember and both political parties offer rides to the polls

Once again on this Election Day, both political parties along with Mayor Joe Schember will be offering rides to the polls.

The mayor is continuing a long standing tradition of using the EMTA trolley to transport voters to and from various senior living centers to their polling place.

Mayor Schember said that he will also be on the trolley to greet those voters.

Both parties are also offering rides to the polls. Democrats can call the party headquarters at 790-5408.

Republicans can call the party headquarters at 580-0438.

Here is a schedule for the Election Trolley for Tuesday November 3rd:

Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020

9:05 am Arrive at Mid City Towers/12 E. 9thSt. (Location #2) (4 riders)

Contact:Judy Kurtic at 844-208-1962

9:20 am Arrive at Pfeiffer-Burleigh School, 235 E. 11th St. (Polling Place for Mid City Towers)

9:45 am Return residents to Mid City Towers

9:55 am Arrive at Tullio Towers/21 W. 9th St. (Location #3) (4 riders)

Contact:Carol Donlin at 814-456-9992

10:10 am Arrive at Luther Memorial Church, 225 W. 10th St. (Polling Place for Tullio Towers)

10:35 am Return residents to Tullio Towers

10:47 am Arrive at Mercy Terrace/430 E. Grandview Blvd. (Location #4) (8 riders)

Contact:Mary Zenner at 823-2547

11:05 am Arrive at Trinity United Methodist Church (Polling Place for Mercy Terrace)

11:40 am Return residents to Mercy Terrace

11:55 am Grandview Manor/4210 Davison Avenue (Location #5) (9 riders)

Contact: Katherine Young at cell # 897-5718 (or 315-802-4025)

Noon Ostrow Apartments/4220 Davison Avenue (Location #6) (8 riders)

Contact:Beverly at 814-899-0678

12:10 pm Arrive at Joanna Connell School Gym, 1820 E. 38th St. (Polling Place for Grandview Manor AND Ostrow Apartments)

12:45 pm Return residents to Ostrow Apartments

12:50 pm Return residents to Grandview Manor

1:05 pm Return Mayor Schember to City Hall, 626 State St.