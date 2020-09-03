Mayor Schember announces plans to run for re-election

Mayor Joe Schember announced that he plans to run for re-election.

The mayor says he believes that he and his team have made great progress and wants to continue on that momentum.

Within his vision for the city, the Mayor includes having a rich cultural diversity, welcoming vibrant neighborhoods, a world-class downtown and Bayfront, excellent education for everyone and an abundance of family-sustaining jobs.

He says that his administration has not been able to get to exactly where they want to be yet.

“We set about 25 specific goals we’re trying to accomplish to achieve our vision or at least to make progress towards achieving our vision. There will be more goals we need to set for the four years ahead as well,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

The mayor says he will look to officially announce his candidacy in early 2021.