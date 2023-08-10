Mayor Joe Schember has proclaimed August as Voter Registration Month in Erie.

Mayor Schember said that everyone has a right and responsibility. He said if citizens don’t vote, there is no say in direction as a city, county, state or even nation.

Mayor Schember explained that the city’s voting system is accurate and if everyone votes we will get the majority of what people want here in Erie.

“Of course we have the November vote coming up which is a deciding vote as opposed to the the primary earlier in the spring, so I think that’s why it’s time here to get people thinking about it and arranging their schedules so they can vote in November,” Mayor Schember said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Eligible citizens can register to vote on the PA Voter Registration website here.