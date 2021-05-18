Mayor Schember rides Election Day Trolley for 7th year

The EMTA Election Day Trolley is on the road again this year, helping bring people to the polls who otherwise are unable to.

Mayor Joe Schember was along for the ride for the 7th straight year. He says how much he enjoys having conversations with the riders about the community.

As for Election Day, Mayor Schember says today is about relaxing after months of campaigning.

“Working really hard getting up to this. I’ve worked at least 10 hours a day as mayor and then usually in the evenings and the weekends I’m out doing door to door for the last couple months here. It was a good feeling. I really enjoyed it, but today it’s just about relaxing and seeing what the results are. I am really looking forward to it,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, Erie.