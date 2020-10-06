Meet the candidate: Congressman Mike Kelly

With less than a month until this year’s election, we are taking a deeper look into our local races.

One of these races includes the congressional race between incumbent Mike Kelly and challenger Kristy Gnibus.

Tonight we talked with GOP incumbent Mike Kelly.

Mike Kelly is seeking his second term in Pennsylvania’s newly formed 16th congressional district.

Mike Kelly of Butler was first elected to congress in 2011 representing a large portion of Western Pennsylvania.

Kelly believes that his work is far from finished. Kelly is proud that Erie leads the nation in opportunity zones.

“If you want to look at opportunity zones, if you want to rebuild your community, if you want to restore that American dream, then you better know hoe to do it and in this community we have done it the right way in conjunction with this administration and it’s working right now and we are seeing things happen,” said Congressman Mike Kelly, (R), PA 16th District.

The congressman said that before the pandemic, the country was seeing it’s greatest employment numbers.

As for now, Kelly believes that the pandemic has been handled in the United States.

“There’s no other country in the world that responded as quickly as America did and the programs the president was able to put in place and roll out, both for the physical health for people and the economic health of the people. As far as I know there is no other nation that has supplied any type of support economically for people that we laid off or lost their jobs, only this nation,” said Kelly.

If re-elected, the incumbent Republican said that rebuilding the economy will be a primary focus for him.

“We want to restore the American dream and we want to renew people’s faith in government and I think we can do that. I think that’s going to be the key moving forward. What are the American people trusting and putting their faith. I would say if you look at this administrations record and what we’ve been able to pass it would be hard to say this wasn’t done in the best interest of the American people,” said Kelly.

On Wednesday we will introduce you to the woman running against Kelly, Democratic nominee Kristy Gnibus of Erie County.

Included in this story is also an extended interview with Congressman Mike Kelly.