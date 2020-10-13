Meet the candidate: Julie Slomski

We continue out series of candidate profiles tonight.

A Democrat is looking to win the 49th State Senate seat which is now held by Republican Dan Laughlin.

We had a chance to sit down with Democratic Nominee Julie Slomski to learn more about her aggressive campaign style and what she has to offer voters.

Raised to stand up for what she believes in and fight for what she thinks is right, Democratic Nominee Julie Slomski looks to unseat Republican Dan Laughlin.

“I just want the chance to prove that I am that public servant. I understand how I can really help us out,” said Julie Slomski, Democratic Candidate for Senate District 49.

At the age of 42, Slmoski has a strong political background from serving as Chief of Staff for State Representative Ryan Bizzarro and as the Northwest Regional Director for Governor Tom Wolf.

Slomski said that it’s time for a woman to take charge in a man’s world.

“You hear these little girls reach and say tell me what it’s like. How is it? There’s hope for us. Absolutely there is hope for us. It’s time for us to make sure a woman does have a seat at the table,” said Slomski.

If she makes it to the table, it’s full steam ahead battling for a higher minimum wage, healthcare, ensuring those with pre-existing conditions are taken care of, and education.

“Making sure we’re getting our fair share. Working together with the delegation as a whole, being that voice. People say you go up against Philly, you go up against Pittsburgh, you do, but we need to be stronger as a state delegation,” said Slomski.

The road to get there however is not going to be easy. Contentious commercials from both Senator Laughlin and Slomski have them brawling it out on TV.

“If you see a bully, you stand up to a bully. I owe it to my supporters, my friends, my family to stand up to a bully, especially when someone is saying such harsh things about me that aren’t true,” said Slomski.

Slomski believes that Laughlin has forced on the politics during the pandemic more than the community.

“We need true public servants. This is where a public servant is different than a politician. A public servant wants to find ways to help the community move forward not just talk about that but do that,” said Slomski.

As for the controversial Presque Isle comment, it was taken out of context according to Slomski. the context was taking place during a lightning round of questions.

There is no plan to charge Pennsylvanians, but Slomski does want to charge out of state visitors.

“We’re five billion dollars in the hole. The state agency to get funded are the state parks. I want to preserve that treasure for generations to come,” said Slomski.