Meet the men and women behind the scenes of the Erie County Elections office

With more than 50,000 ballots needing to be counted by hand this election, there’s a dedicated crew behind it all.

We spoke with some of the lesser known men and women of the Erie County Elections office.

The Elections office hired about 20 people to prepare for the general election. Let’s meet two of them helping to make the election counting go as smooth as possible.

Ballot by ballot, Susan Miceli and Zack Schwertz are among others who are helping Erie County inch closer to finishing up the 2020 general election.

“I go home and I tell my family and friends I’m all excited about elections and voting and how hard it is to pull it all together. We work really hard to make it safe, accurate and equitable,” said Susan Miceli, Election Clerk for Erie County.

“I don’t think people understand how much work goes into an election. You start in August and from there it’s eight to ten hours a day,” said Zack Schwertz, Election Clerk for Erie County.

In fact, that’s when Schwertz started part time at the office. The 23-year-old added that it has been a gratifying position.

“It’s so rewarding for how how hard the work is. You just get rewarded. You’re facilitating people’s right to vote. That is really nice to hear. You can even tell when people call and need help. Everyone is so appreciative of it. It is really nice to know,” said Schwertz.

As for retired librarian Susan Miceli, it comes as nature to help out.

“It’s a great introduction to the American Democratic system. It’s a great job to have. It’s a great experience. The people I’ve met here it’s just been wonderful,” said Miceli.

Both the Clerk of Elections and Election Supervisor said that this election would not have gone as smoothly without the dedication of their team.

As Schwertz and Miceli continued working in the canvassing room, both say if you have an interest in assisting with the next election to go ahead and give it a shot.

“It’s not really tedious, it’s exciting. You want this to be accurate. You want this to be fair,” said Miceli.

“It’s fun to see a community come together and try to out it all together,” said Schwertz.

When talking with both Miceli and Schwertz, you really do get a sense that both of them care about the integrity and fairness of the election process.