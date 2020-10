President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands on stage after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Melania Trump will campaign in Erie with President Trump Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail.

This will be her first public appearance since having and recovering from COVID-19. Her chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told DailyMail.com in a statement she will travel with him to his rally in Erie, PA.

She also plans to attend the final presidential debate in Nashville on Thursday.

We will continue to update you with more information.