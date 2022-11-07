Students from a local university are heading to the polls this election using discounted Uber rides.

Mercyhurst University has created the initiative to get students to the polls.

Student government leaders have teamed up with Uber, a ridesharing app. The partnership provides students with a $10 discount on their rides this election.

The Mercyhurst student government president said they provided discounted rides during the primary election season as well. So far they have helped more than $1,000 students with discounted rides.

She said it’s important for students to participate in elections.

“I think one of the great things from the 2020 election was that we saw a record number of young voters, so we’ve really been trying to encourage college students to get out there and do it. I think that voting is something where once you become older is when you become more participatory in it, but it’s never too early or too late to start in my opinion, so we’re really trying to get students to go this year,” said Lily Smith, student government president, Mercyhurst University.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mercyhurst University is providing the discounted rides from August 24 to November 11 to help get students to the polls.