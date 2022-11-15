(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins will continue on in leaderships positions within the state House Northwest Democratic Delegation.

Merski has been re-elected as chairman. Harkins was elected to serve as secretary. Both were unanimously elected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The delegation is a coalition of House lawmakers representing Erie and northwest Pennsylvania. Merski was first elected as chairman in February 2022, and Harkins served as treasurer.

“It is an honor to be unanimously chosen to lead the Northwest Delegation as chairman,” Merski said. “We are ready to work for the region and the commonwealth to deliver for workers, families, seniors and businesses. The northwest region is the farthest from Harrisburg, but we are a strong voice collectively for the people of northwest Pennsylvania.”

“We are anxious to get to work with (Governor-elect) Josh Shapiro and to go to bat for the people of the commonwealth, and particularly the Erie region,” Harkins said. “Issues affecting our region’s working men and women, including job safety and working conditions, will be among our top priorities.”

Shapiro won election earlier this month and will be sworn-in in January.

In addition to Merski and Harkins, the Northwest Delegation includes state Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, as treasurer, and state Rep.-Elect Paul Takac, D-Centre, as vice chair. Both Burns and Takac also were unanimously elected.