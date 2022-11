Now it’s off to the 2nd legislative district where Democratic incumbent Bob Merski is trying to keep his seat against Republican challenger Michael Pace.

Merski, who is hoping for a third term, currently holds 62% of the vote, ahead of Pace who has 38% of the vote.

The 2nd district includes Erie fifth ward: Greene Twp., Harborcreek Twp., Summit Twp., and Wesleyville Borough.