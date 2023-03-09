A local judge has announced her campaign for reelection.

On Wednesday, West Millcreek District Judge and attorney, Laurie Mikielski, joined friends and family at Erie Brewing on West Lake Road to make her announcement.

Judge Mikielski was elected in 2017 to serve West Millcreek. Prior to being elected district judge, she served as a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Office of Venango and Erie counties.

She continued her public service in the Erie County Public Defender’s Office by representing those that were charged with a crime and could not afford counsel.

“Every single case that you hear is a challenge to evaluate it and make a determination or a judgment that is rooted in law and that is fair and impartial. But it’s been a joy every single day, and that’s why the last five years has been a blur for me because I’ve really enjoyed my job,” said Laurie Mikielski.

Mikielski is a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in political science, and a graduate of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law where she obtained her law degree.