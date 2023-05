Now to the Millcreek School Board where there are five positions open for each party, with four year terms up for grabs.

Starting with the Republicans, there are six candidates on the ballot. The top five win.

Now, let’s move to the Democratic side of the coin, where the names may look familiar. With only five people running on the blue side of the docket, they’ll all move on to the general election as Democrats.

We spoke with incumbent Shirley Oligeri Winschel about the results.