Millcreek Supervisor John Morgan announced that he will be running for re-election.

The 38-year-old Democrat has held the position since 2015.

When Morgan first ran, his focus was on public service and community engagement.

Morgan said currently that they are working on some major projects including the gate way to Presque Isle.

Morgan also shared his vision for this year if elected in 2021.

“It’s about reaching out to the community. We’ve done that with the embrace Millcreek plan with 2,000 residents participated in that I believe we have a community vision and I believe I’m the right man to implement that,” said John Morgan, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

The Preliminary will be on May 18th.