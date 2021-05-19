More than 177K Erie County voters participated in Tuesday’s Primary Election; around 6,000 mail-in ballots still need to be counted

More than 177,000 Erie County voters participated in the Primary Election Tuesday.

Voter turnout for Primary Elections is usually lower when compared to General Elections.

The Chairwoman of the Erie County Board of Elections Mary Rennie estimates about 6,000 mail-in ballots still need to be tabulated.

Rennie says in this Primary Election there was a higher voter turnout than expected.

Rennie says voter turnout in Primary Elections could still be much higher, and the Board of Elections hopes to witness that in years to come.