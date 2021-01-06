Nation waits on results of the runoff elections and what they could mean

As the votes are being counted in Georgia, the rest of the country is waiting.

The obvious prize coming from today’s runoff elections will be control of the senate.

If the GOP controls the upper chamber, that is a significant hurdle for President-Elect Joe Biden.

According to Political Analyst Dr. Joe Morris from Mercyhurst University, Democratic victories may not be the clear path for Biden that you would expect.

“The Democratic party is not a monolith. Not all Democrats think the same, not all Democrats vote the same. Joe Biden is going to have a lot of work regardless, just holding his party,” said Dr. Joe Morris, PHD, Mercyhurst University Political Analyst.

Morris made his comments earlier today here on JET 24.