President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A plane banner will fly over Erie Tuesday to warn that President Trump’s rally at the Erie International Airport is a potential superspreader event.

Rural America 2020, the national non-profit made up of rural leaders, will fly the banner along the Lake Erie waterfront and throughout downtown Tuesday at a time that has yet to be announced.

The president is expected to hold his rally at 7 p.m. at the Erie International Airport.