Nearly half Erie School Board positions to be on May primary ballot

The Erie School District has four school board seats being vacated, meaning nearly half the positions on the board will be on the primary ballot in May.

While the current board members say they’ve faced some serious challenges during their time in office and during the pandemic, it’s not the reason they are all leaving.

And they believe they have set up a working plan for new members to follow.

“We have to make sure that we keep in mind that the students come first, then the taxpayers, then the employees,” said Tom Spagel, director, Erie School Board.

“There are some good people that are running and I just encourage them to follow our strategic plan and make sure that it is enforced,” said Angela McNair, director, Erie School Board.